Which of the following posttranslational modifications are removed once a protein arrives at its final destination?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Post Translational Modifications
Multiple Choice
Which of the following posttranslational modifications is defined by the addition of phosphates to a protein?
A
Phosphorylation
B
Ubiquitination
C
Signal Sequences
D
Protein Cleavage
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of posttranslational modifications: These are chemical changes to a protein after it has been synthesized in a cell, which can affect the protein's function, activity, location, or stability.
Identify the specific modification in question: The problem asks about the addition of phosphates to a protein.
Recall the definition of phosphorylation: Phosphorylation is the process of adding a phosphate group (PO4) to a protein or other organic molecule, which is a common way to regulate the activity of proteins.
Differentiate between the options: Ubiquitination involves adding ubiquitin molecules, signal sequences are short peptides that direct the transport of a protein, and protein cleavage involves cutting the protein into smaller segments.
Conclude that phosphorylation is the correct term for the addition of phosphate groups to a protein, as it directly matches the definition provided in the problem.
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