Which of the following posttranslational modifications marks a protein for degradation?
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
The regulation of mRNA decay relies heavily upon deadenylases and decapping enzymes. Explain how these classes of enzymes are critical to initiating mRNA decay.
Watch next
Master Post Translational Modifications with a bite sized video explanation from KyliaStart learning
How may the covalent modification of a protein with a phosphate group alter its function?
List three different types of posttranslational modifications that may happen to a protein and the significance of each in the context of protein function.
Explain how the use of alternative promoters and alternative polyadenylation signals produces mRNAs with different - and -ends.
The proteasome is a multi-subunit machine that unfolds and degrades proteins. How is its activity regulated such that it only degrades certain proteins?
Which of the following posttranslational modifications is defined by the addition of phosphates to a protein?
Which of the following posttranslational modifications are removed once a protein arrives at its final destination?
Post Translational Modifications practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations