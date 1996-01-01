Which of the following statements about primary spermatocytes and spermatogonia in humans is correct?
A
Both primary spermatocytes and spermatogonia contain 23 chromosomes.
B
Both primary spermatocytes and spermatogonia contain 46 chromosomes.
C
Primary spermatocytes contain 23 chromosomes, while spermatogonia contain 46 chromosomes.
D
Spermatogonia contain 23 chromosomes, while primary spermatocytes contain 46 chromosomes.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of spermatogonia and primary spermatocytes. Spermatogonia are the diploid stem cells in the testes that divide by mitosis to maintain the germ cell line and produce primary spermatocytes.
Step 2: Recall that human somatic cells, including spermatogonia, contain 46 chromosomes (23 pairs), which is the diploid number (2n).
Step 3: Recognize that primary spermatocytes are formed from spermatogonia and are also diploid (2n = 46 chromosomes) because they have not yet completed meiosis I.
Step 4: Note that during meiosis I, primary spermatocytes divide to form secondary spermatocytes, which are haploid (n = 23 chromosomes), but primary spermatocytes themselves still have 46 chromosomes.
Step 5: Conclude that both spermatogonia and primary spermatocytes contain 46 chromosomes, making the statement 'Both primary spermatocytes and spermatogonia contain 46 chromosomes' correct.
