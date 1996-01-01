Which of the following is true of an organism that has a chromosome number of 2n = 16?
A
It has 8 pairs of homologous chromosomes.
B
It has 16 pairs of homologous chromosomes.
C
It has 8 chromosomes in total.
D
It is a haploid organism.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of the notation 2n = 16. Here, '2n' represents the diploid number of chromosomes, which means the total number of chromosomes in a somatic (non-reproductive) cell of the organism.
Recall that 'n' represents the haploid number, which is the number of chromosomes in a gamete (sex cell). Since 2n = 16, the haploid number n is half of 16, so n = 8.
Recognize that diploid organisms have chromosomes arranged in homologous pairs. Each pair consists of two chromosomes, one inherited from each parent.
Calculate the number of homologous pairs by dividing the total chromosome number (2n) by 2: number of pairs = 16 / 2 = 8 pairs.
Evaluate the given options based on these calculations: the organism has 8 pairs of homologous chromosomes, not 16 pairs; it has 16 chromosomes in total, not 8; and since it is diploid (2n), it is not haploid.
