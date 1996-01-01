Understand the biological context: A primary oocyte is a large cell in the ovary that undergoes meiosis to eventually form an ovum (egg). During this process, polar bodies are also produced.
Recall the process of meiosis in oogenesis: The primary oocyte divides asymmetrically to produce one large secondary oocyte and a much smaller polar body.
Consider the size difference: Because the cytoplasm is unevenly divided, the polar body receives very little cytoplasm, making it smaller than the primary oocyte.
Evaluate genetic content: Both the primary oocyte and polar body have the same genetic content initially, but the polar body is not more genetically different; it is essentially a byproduct of meiosis.
Assess metabolic activity: The primary oocyte is metabolically active to support development, whereas the polar body is not more metabolically active.
