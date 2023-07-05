In the cross shown here, involving two linked genes, ebony (e) and claret (ca), in Drosophila, where crossing over does not occur in males, offspring were produced in a 2 + : 1 ca : 1 e phenotypic ratio:
These genes are 30 units apart on chromosome III. What did crossing over in the female contribute to these phenotypes?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
73
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner