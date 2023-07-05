In Drosophila, a cross was made between females—all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F₁, all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F₂ generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table.
Phenotype Offspring
sc s v 314
+ + + 280
+ s v 150
sc + + 156
sc + v 46
+ s + 30
sc s + 10
+ + v 14
No determination of sex was made in the data.
Determine the sequence of the three genes and the map distances between them.
