In a series of two-point mapping crosses involving five genes located on chromosome II in Drosophila, the following recombinant (single-crossover) frequencies were observed:
pr–adp 29%
pr–vg 13
pr–c 21
pr–b 6
adp–b 35
adp–c 8
adp–vg. 16
vg–b. 19
vg–c 8
c–b. 27
Given that the adp gene is near the end of chromosome II (locus 83), construct a map of these genes.
