Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
5:20 minutes
Problem 12b
Textbook Question

In a series of two-point mapping crosses involving five genes located on chromosome II in Drosophila, the following recombinant (single-crossover) frequencies were observed: pr–adp 29% pr–vg 13 pr–c 21 pr–b 6 adp–b 35 adp–c 8 adp–vg. 16 vg–b. 19 vg–c 8 c–b. 27 Given that the adp gene is near the end of chromosome II (locus 83), construct a map of these genes.

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
109
Was this helpful?
9:09m

Watch next

Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:09
Mapping Genes
Kylia Goodner
326
2
5
03:04
Modern Mapping
Kylia Goodner
174
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.