In cats, the gene for fur color is located on the X chromosome, with the allele for black fur (B) and the allele for orange fur (O) being codominant. Which of the following fur colors are possible in male cats?
Black
Orange
Gray
Calico (black, orange, and white patches)
Understand that male cats have one X chromosome and one Y chromosome (XY), so they have only one allele for fur color on the X chromosome.
Since the gene for fur color is on the X chromosome, a male cat can only have one allele for fur color, either B (black) or O (orange), but not both.
Recognize that codominance means that if both alleles are present (as in females with two X chromosomes), both colors can be expressed, resulting in calico fur.
Since males have only one X chromosome, they cannot be calico because they cannot have both B and O alleles simultaneously.
Therefore, the possible fur colors in male cats are those corresponding to a single allele: either black (B) or orange (O), but not gray or calico.
