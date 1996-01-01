Which of the following syndromes is NOT correctly paired with its causative chromosomal aberration?
A
Down syndrome — trisomy 18
B
Triple X syndrome — XXX (47,XXX)
C
Turner syndrome — monosomy X (45,X)
D
Klinefelter syndrome — XXY (47,XXY)
Step 1: Understand the chromosomal aberrations associated with each syndrome. Down syndrome is typically caused by trisomy 21, meaning there are three copies of chromosome 21.
Step 2: Review the chromosomal abnormalities for the other syndromes: Triple X syndrome involves an extra X chromosome (47,XXX), Turner syndrome involves monosomy X (45,X), and Klinefelter syndrome involves an extra X chromosome in males (47,XXY).
Step 3: Compare the given pairings with the known chromosomal causes. Identify which syndrome is incorrectly matched with its chromosomal aberration.
Step 4: Recognize that Down syndrome is incorrectly paired with trisomy 18 in the problem, as trisomy 18 actually causes Edwards syndrome.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect pairing is 'Down syndrome — trisomy 18' because Down syndrome is caused by trisomy 21, not trisomy 18.
