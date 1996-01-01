Which allele combination represents a female who is heterozygous for a sex-linked trait?
A
X^A X^a
B
X^A X^A
C
X^A Y
D
X^a Y
1
Understand that sex-linked traits are typically located on the X chromosome, and females have two X chromosomes (XX), while males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
Recognize that being heterozygous means having two different alleles for a particular gene. For a sex-linked trait on the X chromosome, this means the female has one dominant allele and one recessive allele on her two X chromosomes.
Identify the notation: \(X^A\) represents the X chromosome with the dominant allele, and \(X^a\) represents the X chromosome with the recessive allele.
Since the question asks for a female heterozygous for the trait, look for the combination with two X chromosomes carrying different alleles: \(X^A X^a\).
Confirm that other options either represent homozygous females (\(X^A X^A\)), males with dominant allele (\(X^A Y\)), or males with recessive allele (\(X^a Y\)), which do not fit the criteria of a heterozygous female.
