Which symbol is used to label a male that expresses a sex-linked disorder on a pedigree?
A
An open triangle
B
A filled square
C
A filled circle
D
An open square
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in pedigree charts, different shapes represent different sexes: squares represent males and circles represent females.
Recognize that the fill of the shape indicates whether the individual expresses a particular trait or disorder: filled shapes mean the individual expresses the trait, while open (unfilled) shapes mean they do not.
Recall that triangles are not typically used to represent individuals in pedigrees; they may represent other things like pregnancy loss or unknown sex, but not standard male or female individuals.
Since the question asks for a male expressing a sex-linked disorder, identify the symbol as a square (male) that is filled (expressing the disorder).
Therefore, the correct symbol is a filled square, which denotes a male affected by the disorder in a pedigree chart.
