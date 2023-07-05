Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritancePedigrees
3:59 minutes
Problem 37
Textbook Question

Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by the inability to metabolize galactose, a component of the lactose found in mammalian milk. Galactosemia can be partially managed by eliminating dietary intake of lactose and galactose. Amanda is healthy, as are her parents, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Brice has a similar family history. He and his parents are healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Amanda and Brice are planning a family and seek genetic counseling. Based on the information provided, complete the following activities and answer the questions.

Draw a pedigree that includes Amanda, Brice, and their siblings and parents. Identify the genotype of each person, using G and g to represent the dominant and recessive alleles, respectively.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
43
Was this helpful?
2:48m

Watch next

Master Pedigree Symbols with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
02:48
Pedigree Symbols
Kylia Goodner
212
2
1
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees
Kylia Goodner
172
3
4
10:56
Sex-Linked Pedigrees
Kylia Goodner
179
1
7
01:59
Pedigree Flowchart
Kylia Goodner
239
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.