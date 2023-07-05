Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceDihybrid Cross
Problem 7
Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.

Verified Solution
