Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.
