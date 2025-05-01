Write out all of the following gametes that can be produced from individuals with the following genotypes.
a. AaBB
b. AaBb
c. AaBbCc
d. AaBbcc
Write out all of the following gametes that can be produced from individuals with the following genotypes.
a. AaBB
b. AaBb
c. AaBbCc
d. AaBbcc
Two organisms with the genotypes Aa bb Cc Dd Ee and Aa Bb Cc dd Ee were crossed. Use the branch method to determine the proportion of the following genotypes in the offspring. I. aa bb cc dd ee
Two organisms with the genotypes Aa bb Cc Dd Ee and Aa Bb Cc dd Ee were crossed. Use the branch method to determine the proportion of the following genotypes in the offspring. II. Aa bb Cc dd ee
Two organisms with the genotypes Aa bb Cc Dd Ee and Aa Bb Cc dd Ee were crossed. Use the branch method to determine the proportion of the following genotypes in the offspring. III. AA BB CC Dd ee
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Dihybrid cross and Trihybrid cross
For the cross Aabb × aaBb, what is the expected genotype ratio? What is the expected phenotype ratio?
Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.