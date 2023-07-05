Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationInduced Mutations
Problem 28
In an Ames test using his⁻ Salmonella bacteria a researcher determines that adding a test compound plus the S9 extract produces a large number of his⁺ revertants but mixing the strain plus the test compound without adding S9 does not produce an elevated number of his⁺ revertants. What is the reason for the different experimental results described?

Master Induced Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Induced Mutations
Kylia Goodner
