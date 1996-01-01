A specific number of paired nucleotides between two strands
C
A single strand of DNA with unpaired bases
D
Two nucleotides joined by a phosphodiester bond
Understand the definition of a DNA fragment: it is a segment of double-stranded DNA consisting of a specific number of base pairs, where each base pair is formed by two complementary nucleotides bonded together.
Recall that base pairs refer to the paired nucleotides on opposite strands of the DNA double helix, typically adenine (A) pairing with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairing with guanine (G).
Recognize that the term 'base pairs' counts the number of these complementary nucleotide pairs, not individual nucleotides or amino acids.
Differentiate between DNA fragments and other molecular structures: amino acids linked by peptide bonds form proteins, single strands of DNA do not have paired bases, and phosphodiester bonds connect nucleotides within a single strand rather than between strands.
Conclude that the number of base pairs in a DNA fragment corresponds to the number of paired nucleotides between the two complementary strands of the DNA segment.
