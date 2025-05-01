Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetics, which term describes an alternate form of a gene?
A
Chromatid
B
Locus
C
Genotype
D
Allele
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait.
Recognize that genes can have different versions or variations, which are called alternate forms.
Recall the definitions of the given terms: 'Chromatid' refers to one half of a duplicated chromosome, 'Locus' is the specific location of a gene on a chromosome, and 'Genotype' is the genetic makeup of an organism.
Identify that the term describing alternate forms of a gene is 'Allele', which represents different versions of the same gene that can exist at a particular locus.
Conclude that 'Allele' is the correct term for an alternate form of a gene.
