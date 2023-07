Suppose the lac operon partial diploid cap⁻ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺/ cap⁺ I⁻ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻ is grown. Is transcription of -galactosidase and permease inducible, constitutive, or noninducible?

Verified Solution

2m Play a video: