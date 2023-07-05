Skip to main content
Genetics7. DNA and Chromosome StructureEukaryotic Chromosome Structure
The accompanying chromosome diagram represents a eukaryotic chromosome prepared with Giemsa stain. Indicate the heterochromatic and euchromatic regions of the chromosome, and label the chromosome's centromeric and telomeric regions.

Are you more likely to find the DNA sequence encoding the digestive enzyme amylase in a heterochromatic, euchromatic, centromeric, or telomeric region? Explain your reasoning. <>

