Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
Problem 20a
The partial amino acid sequence of a wild-type protein is … Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser … The same portion of the protein from a mutant has the sequence … Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe … Give the sequence of the wild-type DNA template strand. Use A/G if the nucleotide could be either purine, T/C if it could be either pyrimidine, N if any nucleotide could occur at a site, or the alternative nucleotides if a purine and a pyrimidine are possible.

