Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
Problem 21
The two DNA and polypeptide sequences shown are for alleles at a hypothetical locus that produce different polypeptides, both five amino acids long. In each case, the lower DNA strand is the template strand: allele A₁ 5′. . . ATGCATGTAAGTGCATGA. . . 3′ 3′. . . TACGTACATTCACGTACT. . . 5′ A₁ polypeptide N–Met–His–Val–Ser–Ala–C allele A₂ 5′. . . ATGCAAGTAAGTGCATGA . . . 3′ 3′. . . TACGTTCATTCACGTACT . . . 5′ A₂ polypeptide. N–Met–Gln–Val–Ser–Ala–C Based on DNA and polypeptide sequences alone, is there any way to determine which allele is dominant and which is recessive? Why or why not?

