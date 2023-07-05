The two DNA and polypeptide sequences shown are for alleles at a hypothetical locus that produce different polypeptides, both five amino acids long. In each case, the lower DNA strand is the template strand:
allele A₁ 5′. . . ATGCATGTAAGTGCATGA. . . 3′
3′. . . TACGTACATTCACGTACT. . . 5′
A₁ polypeptide N–Met–His–Val–Ser–Ala–C
allele A₂ 5′. . . ATGCAAGTAAGTGCATGA . . . 3′
3′. . . TACGTTCATTCACGTACT . . . 5′
A₂ polypeptide. N–Met–Gln–Val–Ser–Ala–C
Based on DNA and polypeptide sequences alone, is there any way to determine which allele is dominant and which is recessive? Why or why not?
