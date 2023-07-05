Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
3:28 minutes
Problem 22a
Textbook Question

Many human genes are known to have homologs in the mouse genome. One approach to investigating human hereditary disease is to produce mutations of the mouse homologs of human genes by methods that can precisely target specific nucleotides for mutation. Despite the homologies that exist between human and mouse genes, some attempts to study human hereditary disease processes by inducing mutations in mouse genes indicate there is little to be learned about human disease in this way. In general terms, describe how and why the study of mouse gene mutations might fail to produce useful information about human disease processes.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
9:49m

Watch next

Master Point Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:49
Point Mutations
Kylia Goodner
239
2
03:49
Base Distortions
Kylia Goodner
140
2
2
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Kylia Goodner
133
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.