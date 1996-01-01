The overall error rate in the completed DNA molecule after replication and repair is approximately __________.
A
1 error per 10^3 nucleotides
B
1 error per 10^6 nucleotides
C
1 error per 10^9 nucleotides
D
1 error per 10^12 nucleotides
Understand that DNA replication involves multiple steps that contribute to the overall fidelity, including the base-pairing accuracy of DNA polymerase, the proofreading activity of DNA polymerase, and the post-replication mismatch repair system.
Recognize that the initial error rate of DNA polymerase without proofreading is about 1 error per 10^5 nucleotides incorporated due to incorrect base pairing.
Consider that the proofreading function of DNA polymerase reduces this error rate by about 100-fold, improving accuracy to approximately 1 error per 10^7 nucleotides.
Acknowledge that the mismatch repair system further corrects errors missed by proofreading, enhancing fidelity by another 100- to 1000-fold, leading to a final error rate around 1 error per 10^9 nucleotides.
Combine these sequential error-correcting steps conceptually to understand why the overall error rate after replication and repair is approximately 1 error per 10^9 nucleotides.
