Why does DNA need to be coiled within the cell nucleus?
A
To efficiently package the long DNA molecules so they fit inside the nucleus
B
To prevent the DNA from being transcribed into RNA
C
To increase the rate of DNA replication by exposing more bases
D
To allow DNA to leave the nucleus and enter the cytoplasm
1
Understand the physical size of DNA molecules: DNA strands are extremely long molecules, often stretching several centimeters if fully extended, which is much larger than the size of the cell nucleus.
Recognize the spatial limitation: The cell nucleus is microscopic, so DNA must be compacted to fit inside this small space without tangling or damage.
Learn about DNA packaging: DNA coils around proteins called histones, forming nucleosomes, which further coil and fold into higher-order structures, efficiently packaging the DNA.
Consider the functional reason: This packaging allows the DNA to be organized and protected, while still accessible for processes like transcription and replication when needed.
Evaluate the incorrect options: DNA is not coiled to prevent transcription, increase replication rate by exposing bases, or to leave the nucleus; rather, coiling primarily serves to compact the DNA to fit inside the nucleus.
