Sister chromatids present at metaphase II might not be genetically identical to each other because:
A
crossing over between homologous chromosomes occurred during prophase I
B
chromatids separate randomly during anaphase II
C
centromeres divide unevenly during meiosis I
D
DNA replication introduces errors during S phase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Sister chromatids are the two identical copies of a single chromosome that are connected by a centromere. They are formed during DNA replication in the S phase and are expected to be genetically identical before meiosis II.
Recall the stages of meiosis: Meiosis consists of two divisions, meiosis I and meiosis II. During prophase I, homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material through crossing over, which creates new combinations of alleles.
Analyze the effect of crossing over: Crossing over occurs between homologous chromosomes (not sister chromatids) during prophase I. This process results in sister chromatids that are no longer identical because segments of DNA have been exchanged between homologous chromosomes.
Evaluate other options: Random separation of chromatids during anaphase II does not change their genetic content, centromeres dividing unevenly does not affect genetic identity of chromatids, and DNA replication errors are rare and not the main reason for differences between sister chromatids at metaphase II.
Conclude that the key reason sister chromatids might not be genetically identical at metaphase II is due to crossing over between homologous chromosomes during prophase I, which reshuffles genetic material before the chromatids separate.
