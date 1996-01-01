Crossing over, resulting in an increase in genetic variation, occurs between _____.
A
non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes
B
different chromosomes that are not homologous
C
centromeres of homologous chromosomes
D
sister chromatids of the same chromosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that crossing over is a process that occurs during prophase I of meiosis, where genetic material is exchanged to increase genetic variation.
Recall that homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, that have the same genes but may have different alleles.
Identify that sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome, connected at the centromere, and crossing over does not typically occur between them because they are genetically identical.
Recognize that crossing over happens between non-sister chromatids, which are chromatids from homologous chromosomes but not identical copies, allowing for exchange of genetic material.
Conclude that the correct location for crossing over is between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes, which increases genetic variation.
