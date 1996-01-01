Crossing over during prophase of mitosis occurs ______ as that in prophase of meiosis I.
A
much less frequently
B
at the same frequency
C
only in somatic cells
D
more frequently
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the biological context: Crossing over is a process where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material. This typically occurs during meiosis, specifically in prophase I, to increase genetic diversity in gametes.
Recall that mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two genetically identical daughter cells, primarily for growth and repair, and does not usually involve genetic recombination.
Recognize that crossing over is a hallmark of meiosis I and is essential for proper chromosome segregation and genetic variation, whereas in mitosis, homologous chromosomes do not pair up in the same way.
Therefore, crossing over during prophase of mitosis occurs much less frequently compared to prophase of meiosis I because the mechanisms and purposes of these two processes differ significantly.
Conclude that the correct comparison is that crossing over during prophase of mitosis occurs 'much less frequently' than in prophase of meiosis I.
Watch next
Master Gamete Genotypes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia