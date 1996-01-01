Which of the following statements best explains why sister chromatids are no longer identical to each other after crossing over during meiosis?
A
Crossing over causes mutations in the DNA sequence of sister chromatids.
B
Crossing over exchanges genetic material between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes, resulting in new combinations of alleles.
C
Sister chromatids separate during crossing over, leading to loss of genetic material.
D
Crossing over only affects the centromere region, leaving the chromatids otherwise identical.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that sister chromatids are originally identical copies of a single chromosome formed during DNA replication.
Recognize that crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis between homologous chromosomes, not between sister chromatids.
Know that crossing over involves the exchange of genetic material between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes, which creates new allele combinations.
Realize that because crossing over happens between non-sister chromatids, sister chromatids end up with different genetic information after this process.
Conclude that the reason sister chromatids are no longer identical after crossing over is due to this exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, not because of mutations or separation of sister chromatids.
