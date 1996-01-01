Which of the following student-drawn cell models contains two chromosomes?
A
A cell with three pairs of chromosomes aligned at the metaphase plate
B
A cell with one elongated thread-like structure in the nucleus
C
A cell with four circular structures inside the cytoplasm
D
A cell with two distinct rod-shaped structures inside the nucleus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what is meant by 'chromosome' in the context of cell models: chromosomes are distinct rod-shaped or thread-like structures composed of DNA and proteins, visible during certain stages of the cell cycle.
Recall that the number of chromosomes refers to the count of these distinct structures inside the nucleus, not pairs or other organelles.
Analyze each option by identifying how many chromosome structures are described: for example, 'three pairs' means 6 chromosomes, 'one elongated thread-like structure' suggests a single chromosome or chromatin, 'four circular structures inside the cytoplasm' are likely not chromosomes since chromosomes are inside the nucleus, and 'two distinct rod-shaped structures inside the nucleus' directly indicates two chromosomes.
Focus on the option that explicitly mentions two distinct rod-shaped structures inside the nucleus, as this matches the description of two chromosomes.
Conclude that the correct cell model is the one with two distinct rod-shaped structures inside the nucleus, because it accurately represents a cell containing two chromosomes.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Steps with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia