Which of the following correctly distinguishes mitosis from meiosis?
A
Mitosis involves two rounds of cell division, while meiosis involves only one.
B
Mitosis produces two genetically identical diploid cells, while meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid cells.
C
Mitosis occurs only in reproductive cells, while meiosis occurs in somatic cells.
D
Mitosis results in cells with half the chromosome number of the parent cell, while meiosis maintains the chromosome number.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic definitions of mitosis and meiosis. Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two genetically identical daughter cells, maintaining the chromosome number of the original cell. Meiosis is a specialized form of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing four genetically diverse haploid cells.
Step 2: Identify the number of cell divisions in each process. Mitosis involves one round of cell division, while meiosis involves two successive rounds of cell division (meiosis I and meiosis II).
Step 3: Compare the chromosome number in the daughter cells relative to the parent cell. Mitosis produces diploid cells (same chromosome number as the parent), whereas meiosis produces haploid cells (half the chromosome number).
Step 4: Consider the genetic diversity of the resulting cells. Mitosis produces genetically identical cells, while meiosis introduces genetic variation through processes like crossing over and independent assortment, resulting in genetically diverse cells.
Step 5: Use these distinctions to evaluate the given statements and determine which correctly describes the differences between mitosis and meiosis.
