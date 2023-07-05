Reiji and Tuneko Okazaki conducted a now classic experiment in 1968 in which they discovered a population of short fragments synthesized during DNA replication. They introduced a short pulse of ³H-thymidine into a culture of E. coli and extracted DNA from the cells at various intervals. In analyzing the DNA after centrifugation in denaturing gradients, they noticed that as the interval between the time of ³H-thymidine introduction and the time of centrifugation increased, the proportion of short strands decreased and more labeled DNA was found in larger strands. What would account for this observation?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
51
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner