Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationOverview of DNA Replication
1:26 minutes
Problem 29
Textbook Question

Reiji and Tuneko Okazaki conducted a now classic experiment in 1968 in which they discovered a population of short fragments synthesized during DNA replication. They introduced a short pulse of ³H-thymidine into a culture of E. coli and extracted DNA from the cells at various intervals. In analyzing the DNA after centrifugation in denaturing gradients, they noticed that as the interval between the time of ³H-thymidine introduction and the time of centrifugation increased, the proportion of short strands decreased and more labeled DNA was found in larger strands. What would account for this observation?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
51
Was this helpful?
5:02m

Watch next

Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:02
Directionality
Kylia Goodner
267
3
2
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication
Kylia Goodner
243
2
2
02:35
Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
148
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.