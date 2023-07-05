Assume that the sequence of bases shown below is present on one nucleotide chain of a DNA duplex and that the chain has opened up at a replication fork. Synthesis of an RNA primer occurs on this template starting at the base that is underlined.
In the intact RNA primer, which nucleotide has a free 3'-OH terminus?
3'.......GGCTACCTGGATTCA....5'
