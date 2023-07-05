Skip to main content
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationOverview of DNA Replication
Problem 28b
Assume that the sequence of bases shown below is present on one nucleotide chain of a DNA duplex and that the chain has opened up at a replication fork. Synthesis of an RNA primer occurs on this template starting at the base that is underlined. If the RNA primer consists of eight nucleotides, what is its base sequence?

5:02m

Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

05:02
Directionality
Kylia Goodner
267
3
2
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication
Kylia Goodner
243
2
2
02:35
Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
148
1
1
