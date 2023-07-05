Skip to main content
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationOverview of DNA Replication
Problem 27a
DNA polymerases in all organisms add only 5' nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing DNA strand, never to the 5' end. One possible reason for this is the fact that most DNA polymerases have a proofreading function that would not be energetically possible if DNA synthesis occurred in the 3' to 5' direction. Consider the information in your sketch and speculate as to why proofreading would be problematic.

