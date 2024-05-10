Mapping with Markers - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Mapping with Markers Practice Problems
Which of the following markers are composed of DNA fragments with varied lengths that are generated by restriction endonucleases?
The nucleotide sequence CA is repeated 5-50 times at each site and occurs thousands of times across the genome. What type of DNA marker is this?
An autosomal recessive disorder with alleles A and a has been linked to a VNTR. The recombination frequency of the disease gene and the VNTR is 10.7%. The accompanying pedigree shows a two-generation family in which the disease is present. The VNTR has two alleles V1 and V2 and the gel electrophoresis pattern of each family member has been shown below.
Based on this information, what is the genotype of II-5 for VNTR.
An autosomal recessive disorder with alleles A and a has been linked to a VNTR. The recombination frequency of the disease gene and the VNTR is 10.7%. The accompanying pedigree shows a two-generation family in which the disease is present. The VNTR has two alleles V1 and V2 and the gel electrophoresis pattern of each family member has been shown.
Based on this information, identify the syntenic disease gene and VNTR alleles in II-2, II-3 and II-5.
An autosomal recessive disorder with alleles A and a has been linked to a VNTR. The recombination frequency of the disease gene and the VNTR is 10.7%. The accompanying pedigree shows a two-generation family in which the disease is present. The VNTR has two alleles V1 and V2 and the gel electrophoresis pattern of each family member has been shown below.
Based on this information, identify the genotype of II-5 for the disease gene.