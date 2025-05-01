Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Which of the following best describes a mutation?
A
A temporary change in gene expression caused by environmental conditions without altering DNA sequence
B
A heritable change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA
C
The formation of mRNA from a DNA template during transcription
D
The exchange of homologous chromosome segments during meiosis
1
Understand the definition of a mutation in genetics: it refers to a change in the DNA sequence that can be passed on to subsequent generations.
Review each option carefully and identify whether it involves a change in the DNA sequence itself or other processes related to gene expression or chromosome behavior.
Recognize that a temporary change in gene expression caused by environmental conditions does not alter the DNA sequence and therefore is not a mutation.
Note that the formation of mRNA from DNA during transcription is a normal cellular process and does not involve changes to the DNA sequence.
Understand that the exchange of homologous chromosome segments during meiosis (crossing over) is a recombination event, not a mutation, because it rearranges existing genetic material without changing the nucleotide sequence.
