When the DNA strands begin to separate during replication, they form which structure where replication begins?
A
Spliceosome
B
Okazaki fragment
C
Replication fork
D
Promoter region
1
Understand that DNA replication begins at specific sites on the DNA molecule where the two strands start to separate.
Recognize that the structure formed when the DNA strands separate and create a Y-shaped region is called the replication fork.
Recall that the replication fork is the active area where enzymes like DNA helicase unwind the DNA strands to allow replication to proceed.
Differentiate the replication fork from other terms: the spliceosome is involved in RNA splicing, Okazaki fragments are short DNA pieces synthesized on the lagging strand, and the promoter region is a DNA sequence where transcription begins, not replication.
Conclude that the correct structure formed during the initial separation of DNA strands in replication is the replication fork.
