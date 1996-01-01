When nucleotides polymerize to form a nucleic acid, which type of bond is formed between the nucleotides?
A
Hydrogen bond
B
Glycosidic bond
C
Phosphodiester bond
D
Peptide bond
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of nucleotides: each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that when nucleotides polymerize to form nucleic acids (DNA or RNA), they link together through their sugar and phosphate groups.
Identify the type of bond that connects the 3' carbon of one sugar to the 5' phosphate group of the next nucleotide.
Recall that this bond is called a phosphodiester bond, which forms the backbone of nucleic acid strands.
Differentiate this from other bonds: hydrogen bonds connect complementary bases between strands, glycosidic bonds link the sugar to the base within a nucleotide, and peptide bonds link amino acids in proteins.
