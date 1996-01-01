In DNA replication, the first DNA base used as a template for RNA synthesis is called the:
A
promoter
B
origin of replication
C
initiation site
D
start site
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it is asking about the specific location on the DNA where RNA synthesis begins during transcription, not DNA replication.
Recall that DNA replication and transcription are different processes; DNA replication involves copying the entire DNA molecule, while transcription involves synthesizing RNA from a DNA template.
Identify the terms given: 'promoter', 'origin of replication', 'initiation site', and 'start site'. Each has a specific role in DNA processes.
Know that the 'promoter' is a DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription, but the actual first base used as a template for RNA synthesis is called the 'start site' or 'transcription start site'.
Conclude that the 'start site' refers to the exact nucleotide on the DNA where RNA synthesis begins, making it the correct answer to the question.
