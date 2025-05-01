Fifty bacterial colonies are on a complete-medium growth plate. The colonies are replica plated to a minimal-medium plate, and 46 colonies grow. What can you say about the bacteria from the four colonies that do not grow? Design an experiment and describe the methods you would use to determine if any of these four colonies are leu⁻, arg⁻, or val⁻.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Working with Microorganisms
Multiple Choice
In bacterial plasmids used for cloning, what is the function of the bla gene product?
A
It encodes an enzyme that methylates plasmid DNA to protect it from restriction endonucleases.
B
It encodes beta-lactamase, an enzyme that inactivates ampicillin by hydrolyzing the beta-lactam ring.
C
It encodes a membrane pump that exports ampicillin out of the cell to confer resistance.
D
It encodes a repressor protein that blocks transcription of genes required for cell wall synthesis in the presence of ampicillin.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the bla gene is commonly found in bacterial plasmids used for cloning and is associated with antibiotic resistance.
Recall that the bla gene encodes the enzyme beta-lactamase, which provides resistance to beta-lactam antibiotics such as ampicillin.
Recognize the mechanism of beta-lactamase: it hydrolyzes the beta-lactam ring of ampicillin, thereby inactivating the antibiotic and allowing bacteria to survive.
Differentiate this function from other possible mechanisms of antibiotic resistance, such as methylation of DNA, efflux pumps, or repressor proteins, which are not the roles of the bla gene product.
Conclude that the primary function of the bla gene product is to produce beta-lactamase, which enzymatically inactivates ampicillin by breaking its beta-lactam ring.
