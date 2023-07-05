Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesBacterial Transformation
3:49 minutes
Problem 23
Textbook Question

In Bacillus subtilis, linkage analysis of two mutant genes affecting the synthesis of two amino acids, tryptophan (trp₂⁻), and tyrosine (trp₁⁻), was performed using transformation. Examine the following data and draw all possible conclusions regarding linkage. What is the purpose of Part B of the experiment? [Reference: E. Nester, M. Schafer, and J. Lederberg (1963).] Donor DNA Recipient Cell Transformants No. trp⁺ tyr⁻ 196 A. trp₂⁺ tyr₁⁺ trp₂⁻ tyr₁⁻ trp⁻ tyr⁺ 328 trp⁺ tyr⁺ 367 trp₂⁺ tyr₁⁻ trp⁺ tyr⁻ 190 B. and trp₂⁻ tyr₁⁻ trp⁻ tyr⁺ 256 trp₂⁻ tyr₁⁺ trp⁺ tyr⁺ 2

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
5:53m

Watch next

Master Transformation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:53
Transformation
Kylia Goodner
158
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.