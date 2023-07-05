In Bacillus subtilis, linkage analysis of two mutant genes affecting the synthesis of two amino acids, tryptophan (trp₂⁻), and tyrosine (trp₁⁻), was performed using transformation. Examine the following data and draw all possible conclusions regarding linkage. What is the purpose of Part B of the experiment? [Reference: E. Nester, M. Schafer, and J. Lederberg (1963).]
Donor DNA Recipient Cell Transformants No.
trp⁺ tyr⁻ 196
A. trp₂⁺ tyr₁⁺ trp₂⁻ tyr₁⁻ trp⁻ tyr⁺ 328
trp⁺ tyr⁺ 367
trp₂⁺ tyr₁⁻ trp⁺ tyr⁻ 190
B. and trp₂⁻ tyr₁⁻ trp⁻ tyr⁺ 256
trp₂⁻ tyr₁⁺ trp⁺ tyr⁺ 2
