In a cotransformation experiment, using various combinations of genes two at a time, the following data were produced. Determine which genes are 'linked' to which others.
Successful Cotransformation Unsuccessful Cotransformation
a and d; b and c; a and b; a and c; a and f ;
b and f d and b; d and c; d and f ;
a and e; b and e; c and e;
d and e; f and e
