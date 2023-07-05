Skip to main content
Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesBacterial Transformation
Problem 26
In a cotransformation experiment, using various combinations of genes two at a time, the following data were produced. Determine which genes are 'linked' to which others. Successful Cotransformation Unsuccessful Cotransformation a and d; b and c; a and b; a and c; a and f ; b and f d and b; d and c; d and f ; a and e; b and e; c and e; d and e; f and e

Transformation
Kylia Goodner
