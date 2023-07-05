Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesBacterial Transformation
3:06 minutes
Problem 21c
Textbook Question

Penicillin was first used in the 1940s to treat gonorrhea infections produced by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae. In 1984, according to the CDC, fewer than 1% of gonorrhea infections were caused by penicillin-resistant N. gonorrhoeae. By 1990, more than 10% of cases were penicillin-resistant, and a few years later the level of resistance was at greater than 95%. Almost every year the CDC issues new treatment guidelines for gonorrhea that identify the recommended antibiotic drugs and dosages.

Why is the CDC so active in making these recommendations?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
5:53m

Watch next

Master Transformation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:53
Transformation
Kylia Goodner
158
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.