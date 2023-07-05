Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics11. TranslationTranslation
1:13 minutes
Problem 35
Textbook Question

Many antibiotics are effective as drugs to fight off bacterial infections because they inhibit protein synthesis in bacterial cells. Using the information provided in the following table that highlights several antibiotics and their mode of action, discuss which phase of translation is inhibited: initiation, elongation, or termination. What other components of the translational machinery could be targeted to inhibit bacterial protein synthesis?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
55
Was this helpful?
7:58m

Watch next

Master Translation initiation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:58
Translation initiation
Kylia Goodner
196
2
4
04:01
Translation Elongation
Kylia Goodner
142
1
1
01:55
Translation Termination
Kylia Goodner
119
1
2
03:13
Translation:Wobble Hypothesis
Kylia Goodner
94
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.