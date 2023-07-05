Table C contains DNA-sequence information compiled by Marilyn Kozak (1987). The data consist of the percentage of A, C, G, and T at each position among the 12 nucleotides preceding the start codon in 699 genes from various vertebrate species and at the first nucleotide after the start codon. (The start codon occupies positions to and the first nucleotide immediately after the start codon occupies position ) Use the data to determine the consensus sequence for the 13 nucleotides ( to and ) surrounding the start codon in vertebrate genes. <>