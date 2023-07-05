Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics11. TranslationTranslation
3:04 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook Question

Table C contains DNA-sequence information compiled by Marilyn Kozak (1987). The data consist of the percentage of A, C, G, and T at each position among the 12 nucleotides preceding the start codon in 699 genes from various vertebrate species and at the first nucleotide after the start codon. (The start codon occupies positions  to  and the first nucleotide immediately after the start codon occupies position ) Use the data to determine the consensus sequence for the 13 nucleotides ( to  and ) surrounding the start codon in vertebrate genes. <>

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:58m

Watch next

Master Translation initiation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:58
Translation initiation
Kylia Goodner
196
2
4
04:01
Translation Elongation
Kylia Goodner
142
1
1
01:55
Translation Termination
Kylia Goodner
119
1
2
03:13
Translation:Wobble Hypothesis
Kylia Goodner
94
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.