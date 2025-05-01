Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In DNA structure, which monomer (building block) polymerizes to form a DNA strand?
A
Fatty acid
B
Monosaccharide (simple sugar such as glucose)
C
Amino acid
D
Deoxyribonucleotide (a nucleotide with deoxyribose, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA is a polymer made up of repeating units called monomers.
Recall that the monomers of DNA are nucleotides, which consist of three components: a phosphate group, a sugar (deoxyribose), and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that fatty acids are components of lipids, monosaccharides are simple sugars involved in carbohydrates, and amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, so none of these form DNA strands.
Identify that the specific nucleotide in DNA is called a deoxyribonucleotide, which contains deoxyribose sugar, distinguishing it from ribonucleotides in RNA.
Conclude that deoxyribonucleotides polymerize through phosphodiester bonds between the phosphate group of one nucleotide and the sugar of the next, forming the DNA strand.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia