Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which two scientists are most widely credited with establishing the double-helix structure of DNA in 1953?
A
Oswald Avery and Alfred Hershey
B
Rosalind Franklin and Erwin Chargaff
C
James Watson and Francis Crick
D
Gregor Mendel and Thomas Hunt Morgan
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that this question is about the historical discovery of the DNA structure, which is a foundational concept in genetics.
Recall that the double-helix model of DNA was proposed in 1953, which revolutionized our understanding of genetic material.
Identify the key scientists involved in this discovery: James Watson and Francis Crick are widely credited with establishing the double-helix structure.
Understand that other scientists like Rosalind Franklin and Erwin Chargaff contributed important data and insights that supported the model, but the credit for the model itself goes to Watson and Crick.
Therefore, the correct answer is James Watson and Francis Crick, as they published the landmark paper describing the double-helix structure of DNA.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia