Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationOverview of DNA Replication
1:50 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question

Define and indicate the significance of (a) Okazaki fragments, (b) DNA ligase, and (c) primer RNA during DNA replication.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
57
Was this helpful?
5:02m

Watch next

Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:02
Directionality
Kylia Goodner
267
3
2
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication
Kylia Goodner
243
2
2
02:35
Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
148
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.