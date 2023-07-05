Suppose that E. coli synthesizes DNA at a rate of 100,000 nucleotides per minute and takes 40 minutes to replicate its chromosome. (a) How many base pairs are present in the entire E. coli chromosome? (b) What is the physical length of the chromosome in its helical configuration—that is, what is the circumference of the chromosome if it were opened into a circle?
